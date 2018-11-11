Not sure if Hazard is fit for Everton clash, says Sarri

other-sports

Eden Hazard

Eden Hazard may not play a full 90 minutes for Chelsea until after the international break against Tottenham. The Belgian, 27, missed three matches with a back injury and on Thursday night made his first start since the October 20 draw with Manchester United.

Hazard played for 62 minutes as Chelsea advanced to the Europa League knockout stages with win at BATE Borisov, having made his return as a substitute in last Sunday's win over Crystal Palace.

Asked if Hazard was now ready to play a full game against Everton on Sunday, coach Maurizio Sarri said: "I'm not sure. It depends on the intensity of the match." The Blues will be seeking to extend their unbeaten start to 18 competitive games against the Toffees, with the London derby with Spurs following at Wembley on November 24.

