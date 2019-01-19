Not the Hardik Pandya that Elli AvrRam knew

television

Elli AvrRam and Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya's rumoured ex-flame Elli AvrRam wonders what prompted the cricketer to make inappropriate comments on Karan Johar's chat show. On the sidelines of a recent awards event in the suburbs, the actor-anchor said that this is not the Hardik she knew.

But at the same time, Elli's glad that people are reacting, as what he said was not cool. She also felt that the cricketer is given the privilege of representing the country and it shouldn't be taken lightly.

The youth is watching and learning from their idols, she said. The former Bigg Boss contestant and Hardik, who broke off last year, didn't go public with their relationship.

On the show, Hardik Pandya boasted about seeing multiple women and also how 'open' he had been about it with his parents.

His actual quotes were "At a party, my parents asked me tera wala [your women] kaun sa hai so I said yeh, yeh, yeh [pointing out to some women] and they were like 'waah, proud of u beta'," he said.

Some of Pandya's comments were also laced with racism. When Johar asked him why he didn't ask women's names at nightclubs, he replied: "I like to watch and observe how they move. I'm a little from the black side, so I need to see how they move."

He also claimed that given his rapper-like image, he actually asked his parents if he was their child. He claimed he asked his parents: "Are you sure I'm your child? You haven't swapped me with someone from the West Indies because I do get influenced by the West Indies and the black culture."

Pandya also revealed how he informed his parents when he lost his virginity: "I came home and said, 'Main karke aya hai aaj'. Pandya made another unpleasant comment when he was asked how they decided if they all hit on the same woman. "'Talent pe hota hai. Jisko mila woh leke jao' [it's based on your talent. Whoever gets it, takes it," he said.

