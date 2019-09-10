Not thinking about Federer's 20-Slam record, insists Rafael Nadal
The Spanish grabbed his 19th Grand Slam title outlasting Russian fifth seed Daniil Medvedev
New York: An emotional Rafael Nadal says extending the years among the top players in tennis means more to him than overtaking Roger Federer's all-time Grand Slam record or chasing after the World No. 1 ranking. The Spanish grabbed his 19th Grand Slam title outlasting Russian fifth seed Daniil Medvedev. The dramatic victory pulled him within one Slam title of matching Federer's all-time men's record with top-ranked Novak Djokovic a close third on 16. But second-ranked Nadal stressed he's more concerned with extending his career as long and as well as possible than he is setting a major win record.
"I would love to be the one who wins more, but I am not thinking and I'm not going to practice every day or playing tennis for it," Nadal said. "I'm playing tennis because I love to play tennis. I can't just think about Grand Slams. Tennis is more than Grand Slams. I play to be happy. Of course, the victory makes me super happy."
