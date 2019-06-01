Not too patriotic

things-to-do

We review the latest episode of Hasan Minhaj's show that had much to do with cricket

Hasan Minhaj

Now that the elections are over, which were the mainstay of his web show Patriot Act, Hasan Minhaj has moved on to other newsy affairs. In his latest episode, the American comedian of Indian origin raises concern over India's global dominance in cricket and how it affects the growth of the sport. He uses facts to his advantage and draws attention to India's share in the global cricket revenue, and the BCCI's upper hand in international matters.

Minhaj gives a spin to Lalit Modi's involvement in the power shift, and says that although it was revolutionary, it affected the spread of the sport to smaller countries. He attributes the dominance to our way of getting back at the British by defeating them in their own sport. But he saves the best for the last, when he remarks, "We're so concerned with owning the sport that it isn't about playing cricket anymore. It's about colonising it for ourselves."

