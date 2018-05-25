Not without Iulia Vantur

Iulia Vantur will shoot for Cricket Finals Party Toh Banti Hai at the channel's studio at Lower Parel on Saturday. Salman Khan is also part of the show



Iulia Vantur

Iulia Vantur will feature on the TV show, Cricket Finals Party Toh Banti Hai, which is part of the T20 2018 finale line-up on Sunday. She will shoot for the show at the channel's studio at Lower Parel on Saturday. Salman Khan is also part of the show and is slated to shoot on the same day. No prizes for guessing who roped in Iulia Vantur for the music and dance gala.

Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez will be promoting their upcoming film, Race 3 at the T20 finale party. performing on the latest track from the film Heeriye at the T20 finale party. As Race 3 is inching closer to its release, the team is leaving no stone unturned to promote the film. While T20 is in its last leg, Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Anil Kapoor will be promoting the action thriller at the sports event.

The recently released track Heeriye from Race 3 has got the temperatures soaring with the sizzling chemistry of the leading duo. Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez will be recreating the magic for the live audience as they groove on Heeriye at T20's finale party.

