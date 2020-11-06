Not without mommy! Rukhsar Rehman to team up with daughter Aisha Ahmed for travel vlog

After featuring in a cookery show together, Rukhsar Rehman and daughter Aisha Ahmed team up for a travel vlog, Dreams, Unpaused. "It's good to have a co-actor who looks after you," says Rehman, who was last seen in The Gone Game. Ahmed featured in 3 Storeys (2018).

Rukhsar Rehman turned 45 on October 29, and the actress celebrated her big day with family. They were also seen on a lunch outing in Bandra, Mumbai. Wishing her mom, Aisha shared a sweet picture with the actress on social media.

Rehman made her Bollywood debut at the age of 17 in 1992 with the film Yaad Rakhegi Duniya and also acted in a film called Inteha Pyar Ki with Rishi Kapoor. She then went on to act in films like Sarkar, D, God Tussi Great Ho, The Stoneman Murders, Shaitan, Bheja Fry 2 and was last seen in films like The Body and URI: The Surgical Strike.

Being a professional, Rukhsar shared in a media interaction earlier, "I've been following the no-phone policy for long. I prefer focusing on the shoot and my character. I access my social media accounts only post pack-up".

The actress who believes in healthy living, just like any other Bollywood diva, mentioned, "The most important thing is to eat healthy. Once in a while, it's ok to binge. You must have fruits and dry fruits. One healthy meal is a must. It's important to take a walk for half an hour. To be physically active is very important."

On the work front, Rukhsar Rehman will be next seen in The Gone Game. The show has been shot entirely from the confines of the artists' homes, with the help of ingenious sets and limited equipment. With a gripping storyline and an extremely unique format, the show will certainly promise to be on the viewers' binge-watch list!

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news