Not without my Merc

A popular South African leader, Tshekede Bufton Pitso, passed away last week. Honouring his final wish, his family laid him to rest in his beloved Mercedes limousine, instead of a regular casket. Pitso, a former politician from the United Democratic Movement (UDM) in Eastern Cape, collapsed in his driveway. In a bittersweet way, he died as he was making his way to his second-hand Mercedes E500 limousine, a model from the 1990s.

The former businessman was particularly fond of Mercedes cars and even owned an entire fleet of them. Unfortunately, he had to sell all of them after he fell on tough times recently. However, his fondness for luxurious cars remained intact. He managed to purchase a used E500 to remind himself of the good old days. The second-hand car was in shambles. It couldn't be driven, but the politician enjoyed spending time in his car and listening to the radio in it.



Tshekede Bufton Pitso was laid to rest in his Mercedes limousine, instead of a regular casket. Pics/Faceboo

"It wasn't long before it broke down, but he still spent much of his time in it outside the house. He couldn't drive it, but that was where he was happy and spent much of his time sitting behind the wheel," said his daughter, Sefora Letswaka to News24. "He said when the time came, he wanted to be buried in it. We listened to him and honoured his wish and hope he is happy looking down on us," added Letswaka.

Dark Knight rises

A man dressed as Batman has been patrolling the streets of a Mexican city, asking people to stay indoors

Authorities in the Mexican city of Monterrey are receiving help from an unexpected source in their fight to contain Coronavirus. An unidentified man, dressed as DC's iconic character Batman, has been patrolling the streets of Monterrey and encouraging people to self-quarantine by staying in their houses. This real-life superhero has been seen driving around in a customised Batmobile and playing a pre-recorded message from his vehicle.

The message that he has been blasting asks people to minimise their physical interaction with others so the virus can be stopped from spreading. The message appeals: "Hey, you! Stay home, try to go out as little as possible and together we will be superheroes against the Coronavirus."

It's wine o'clock

Under self-quarantine at home and bored, UK resident Nicole Parker was filming herself using an Instagram filter to find out what kind of cheese she would be. This is when she lost her grip on the glass of wine she was holding, spilling it all over her face in a hilarious, viral video.

Coolest card holder you've seen

A new, bespoke business card holder looks like a futuristic contraption. It has been conceptualised and created by SMD Factory, a Japanese design company. On first glance, it resembles a cool device from science fiction novels. It is metallic, but has purely decorative elements like a small osciloscope, an astrolab, as well as interconnected gears and latches.

Doc's sexy bunnies urge you to wear a mask



Pic/splashnews.com

A dentist from New Jersey, Wayne Gangi, put up his racy holiday decorations again, after it was vandalised by a scandalised neighbour. His display consists of sexy mannequins dressed as Easter bunnies. He put masks on all their faces because he wanted to raise awareness about the Coronavirus.

City digs graves to scare people indoors

The Ukranian city of Dnipro has only 13 registered cases of people who have tested positive for COVID-19. But, the local authorities don't want to take any chances. They dug 600 graves in anticipation of deaths that might occur due to the viral disease.

Hospital creates mini face shields for babies



Pic/Paolo Hospital, Facebook

Paolo Hospital in Thailand has designed specialised protection for the little ones that are born in its premises. They have custom-made adorable, little face shields. Photos of newborns, swaddled in blankets and wearing the face shields, at the hospital were shared by the officials on its Facebook page.

Sir Woof & Lady Meow

An American company, Crown and Paw, has been making portraits of people's pets dressed up as lords and ladies, Renaissance style. The results are adorable. Each paw-trait will cost you RS 3,800 approximately. Pics/Crownandpaw, Instagram

