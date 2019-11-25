Not without Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Siddiqui bagged the Lesley Ho Asian Film Talent Award at the Singapore International Film Festival for Sacred Games. "It's an honour to be felicitated for contributing towards international cinema. Gratitude. Humbled (sic)," the actor wrote on social media.

The 30th edition of the festival, which began on November 21, ends on December 8. Nawaz also attended the silver screen ball, which is the highlight of the festival.

If the pictures doing the rounds are any indication, the actor looked dapper and basked in the attention of the South Asian stars. They were all keen to pose with him! Nawaz's favourite director, Anurag Kashyap, also attended the festival.

