Not without Shah Rukh, say Bad Boys For Life directors Adil el Arbi and Bilall Fallah

Moroccan-Belgian filmmakers Adil el Arbi and Bilall Fallah love Bollywood. The director duo is hoping for an Indian version of their Will Smith-starrer Bad Boys for Life. They are keen that Shah Rukh Khan star in the reprised version. Moroccans are Hindi film buffs, and SRK has a huge fan following in the country. They still remember his visit to the Marrakech film festival in 2011. After Zero (2018), SRK is yet to announce his next. Perhaps he should consider their offer.

Asked how they envision the 'desi' version, Adil told IANS: "Well, you know, it would be an honour to begin with. Because Bollywood is like the biggest movie industry in the world, and we come from Morocco. They're big Bollywood fans, and the biggest star in the world is still Shah Rukh Khan. So we hope that he (the Indian director) would have Shah Rukh Khan in the movie."

Hollywood stars Will Smith and Martin Lawrence lead the Bad Boys franchise. The buddy cop movie series was started in 1995 by Michael Bay. The second part was released in 2003. The third part released this year.

Bad Boys for Life, which released earlier this year before the coronavirus pandemic, revolves around a modern, highly specialised police unit that collides with the old school 'Bad Boys' (Smith and Lawrence) when a new threat emerges in Miami. The film will have its Indian television premiere on &flix.

The fourth part of Bad Boys is being developed.

