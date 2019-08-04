Not without your yaar
From binging on chocolate waffles to laughing at silly jokes, here's our guide to making this Friendship Day a special one
Go on a waffle date
11 AM – 12 AM: Make your Friendship Day celebrations even sweeter with a special waffle deal. The Belgian Waffle Co will be offering two waffles at a discounted rate. You can choose from Belgian chocolate (dark/milk), coffee wafee, Kitkat wafee, chocolate overload, dark and white Fantasy, red velvet, cotton candy and snickers. The offer is valid till August 9.
Where: The Belgian Waffle Co., Shop no. 173, C Block, Mazgaon
Price: Rs 110 for two waffles
Call: 8291047470
Enjoy a daycation
2 PM: Spend the day with your friends at Sun N Sand. You can relax in the pool, play it rough in the exclusive gaming zone, or dance away to music by DJs Kshitij, Gavin, Mark IV and Swap.
Where: Beachcomber, Sun N Sand, Juhu
Entry: Rs 10,000 – Rs 25,000
To book: insider.in
LOL with Kamra
7 PM: If you and your friends enjoy stand-up, catch Kunal Kamra’s Fresher Thoughts. Kamra will be bringing brand new truth bombs that will leave you in splits.
Where: Sophia Auditorium, Breach Candy
Entry: Rs 799
To book: in.bookmyshow.com
Dedicate a song
7 PM: Here’s a chance to do something special for your closest friend. Take your buddy to Kasa Kai Mumbai’s friendship-themed open mic night, and surprise them with a song or a poem that you wrote just for them.
Where: MRP Oshiwara, 3rd Floor, Om Heera Panna Mall, Oshiwara, Andheri West
Entry: Rs 200
To book: kasakaimumbai.com
