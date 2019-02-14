Notebook first poster: Salman Khan launches Pranutan Bahl and Zaheer Iqbal

bollywood

Pranutan and Zaheer Iqbal are all set to foray in Bollywood with Salman Khan's Notebook. The makers launched its first poster on Valentine's Day

First poster of Notebook.

Salman Khan took to his social media to share the first poster of Nitin Kakkar's directorial Notebook starring Zaheer Iqbal and Pranutan Bahl. Nitin Kakkar is all set to launch two new faces in his upcoming film Notebook featuring Zaheer Iqbal and Pranutan. The film has been shot extensively in the backdrops of Kashmir. According to Nitin Kakkar, Notebook needed a picturesque cinematic backdrop and there's no better place than Kashmir.

Notebook is a 2019 Bollywood romance-drama, which marks the acting debut of Zaheer Iqbal and Pranutan Bahl. Zaheer Iqbal, who hails from a non-filmy background happens to be the first member from his family to set his foot in Bollywood. Debutant actress Pranutan was a lawyer by profession but she always aspired to be an actor and hence walked on the footsteps of her actor father, Mohnish Bahl.

Pranutan is also the granddaughter of veteran actor Nutan and did not have an easy ride to enter the glamour world as she refrained from using her surname during auditions and photoshoots. When the team learned that she was Mohnish Bahl's daughter, they were surprised to see Pranutan's modesty.

The recent outings and pictures of Pranutan and Zaheer Iqbal have raised people's excitement to see them on screen.

Helmed by National Award winning director Nitin Kakkar and produced by Salma Khan, Murad Khetani and Ashwin Varde, this film, Notebook is all set to release in the theatres on March 29, 2019.

