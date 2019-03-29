Notebook: Here are 5 reasons why you can't miss Pranutan-Zaheer-starrer film

bollywood

The team of Salman Khan film's next, Notebook promises to give you a ride of a lifetime! Starring debutant Zaheer Iqbal and Pranutan Bahl, the film is a beautiful combination of an eccentric plot, heart-warming music, and a unique love story.

Ahead of its film release, here are 5 reasons why you can't miss Notebook:

Two Stars from a non-acting background

Notebook stars two actors from the non-acting background. Zaheer is a businessman and Pranutan who has completed her LLB. The miscellany of actors has brought a different texture to the film altogether and the upshot will be worth a watch!

Notebook is a Unique Love story





Zaheer Iqbal and Pranutan Bahl in a still from Notebook trailer

Notebook is not your typical love story. Its beauty lies in the mystery which keeps you on the edge of your seats till the end. The uniqueness of this film is that the lead actors fall in love without meeting each other. Along with the unconventional plot of the film, the distinctive journey with two debutant characters in search to discover their love, it will relate to you on a personal level through the narrative.

Kids are an integral part of the storyline

The kids in the film play a vital role along with Zaheer and Pranutan. Promising an ear to ear smile, the captivating play of the kids invokes love for them all over again owing to the innocence and sweetness of the young artists. This sure shot is all set to be ranked as one of the most unusual love stories.

Soul-stirring Music



Salman Khan singing Main Taare song from Notebook



The Notebook juke-box has already soothed us all with its beautiful song compositions! With all original compositions, the songs stand out with a good mix of emotional, peppy and feel-good numbers. Notebook musical box will surely be an earworm for a long time.

Location

The story of two lovers who have never met through the breath-taking scenic beauty Kashmir in the background is sure to give you major travel goals. The film showcases Kashmir like never shown before on the silver screen

Salman Khan Films presents Notebook. A Cine1 Studios production is directed by National Awardee, Nitin Kakkar starring the debutants Pranutan Bahl and Zaheer Iqbal. The film is produced by Salma Khan, Murad Khetani, Ashwin Varde and is slated to release on 29th March 2019.

