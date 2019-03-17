Notebook song teaser: Salman Khan croons the special song Main Taare

bollywood

The makers of Notebook have released the teaser of the fourth song from the film that is sung by none other than Salman Khan

Notebook's upcoming song 'Main Taare' is crooned by none other than Salman Khan and the actor has not only voiced it, but also features in the video of the song. Salman Khan is all set to leave his fans excited with the upcoming song.

The song has been sung by Salman Khan, lyrics penned down by Manoj Muntashir and the music is composed by Vishal Mishra. Ever since Salman Khan had announced Notebook starring two newcomers Zaheer Iqbal and Pranutan, the film has been making news for a long time.

The makers of Notebook took to social media and announced this special song, "This song just got more romantic! Stay tuned, the 4th song of #Notebook, #MainTaare coming in just 2 days. @BeingSalmanKhan @pranutanbahl @iamzahero @nitinrkakkar @Cine1Studios @muradkhetani @ashwinvarde @VishalMMishra @manojmuntashir @HaiderKhanMe @TSeries @ItsBhushanKumar".

Earlier, Notebook's first three songs titled Nai Lagda, Laila and Bumro starring debutants Pranutan and Zaheer Iqbal has garnered immense love. Salman Khan unveiled the trailer of Notebook at a grand launch that has garnered love and appreciation from the masses. Notebook takes the audience on a romantic journey back in time against the backdrop of Kashmir, raising the question, can you fall in love with someone you never met?

Notebook has been shot in the exquisite valleys of Kashmir bringing the authentic love story of two lovers, Firdaus and Kabir, along with a strong support cast with the child artistes, who play a vital role in the story. Helmed by Nitin Kakkar, Notebook is presented by Salman Khan Films and is a Cine1 Studios Production. It is produced by Salma Khan, Murad Khetani and Ashwin Varde and is all set to hit the screens on March 29, 2019.

