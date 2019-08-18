Noted journalist Ranjit Guru passes away

national

Ranjit Guru, who was admitted to a private hospital here a few days ago, breathed his last in the early hours at around 12.30 am, they said

Ranjit Guru in a pic sourced from YouTube

Bhubaneswar: Noted journalist and columnist Ranjit Guru passed away at a private hospital here following a brief illness, family sources said on Sunday. He was 61 and is survived by wife and a daughter. Guru, who was admitted to a private hospital in Bhubaneshwar a few days ago, breathed his last in the early hours at around 12.30 am, they said.

A host of dignitaries including Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Union Petroleum and Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan have condoled the demise of Guru.

Guru had carved a special identity for himself by highlighting important issues through his writings and columns, Patnaik said on Twitter while expressing grief over the passing away of the senior journalist.

Pradhan said Odia media has suffered a big loss in the demise of Guru, who had created a special position as a journalist, columnist and political analyst.

Senior BJP leaders including leader of opposition in Odisha Assembly Pradipta Naik and party's state unit president and MP Basant Panda have also condoled Guru's demise.

With over three-decade-long career in journalism, Guru was working with leading Odia daily Sambad in a senior editorial position. He was also associated with leading newspapers like Anandabazar Patrika and The Asian Age.

He had undergone kidney transplant surgery in 2005. The last rites of Guru will be performed in Sambalpur, family sources said.

