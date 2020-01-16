Notes from the living room

Off a tree-lined undulating st­­reet in Bengaluru's Ma­l­le­s­waram, Gurupriya Atreya welcomes a crowd into her living room. A set-up is in pl­ace and before you realise it, the space erupts in music, taking the audience on a journey that's warm and inti­m­ate. Since May 2017, Living Room Kutcheri (LRK) has hosted monthly sessions with musicians, dancers, poets and storytellers in performance. The experience now makes its debut in Bandra East, with hosts Rakesh Sharma and Puneet Goenka.

"It started as a way to pay tribute to my mother, who was a classical musician and a doctor. We grew up in an environment where artistes would often visit and perform small, intimate kutcheris [concerts] at home. In that sense, we were always surrounded by art," recalls Atreya, founder of LRK. A vocalist herself, she has made a name in playback singing and indie music. "I fell in love with Mumbai on a recent visit. As an artiste, I've always wanted to travel here and work. I am glad my creation has made it there before me," she tells us about choosing the city for LRK's first outing away from home.



The Mumbai venue

Its premier show in collaboration with the Kabir Festival Mumbai, features Chennai-based singer and composer Vedanth Bharadwaj known for his work around the poetry of saint Kabir Das. Bharadwaj was also the first performer at LRK Bangalore. The shows are often designed for smaller audiences in an interactive manner. Artistes are encouraged to speak about their work and test out new material. The shows are not ticketed and end in a hat collection, proceeds from which are directed to the artiste on the same evening. "The hat collection concept will continue in Mumbai. We realise people truly value intimate experiences and are willing to pay," suggests Atreya.

The Bandra East venue, nestled in a warmly lit high-rise, was, according to Atreya, the perfect home for these gatherings. Sharma (former colleague of Atreya's) is a physician-turned-podcaster at a media company while Goenka works as a development consultant. "Her idea of bringing art and artistes close to an eager audience in the intimate setting of a living room has always appealed to us. It eliminates the velvet rope we perceive between us and high art," shares Sharma about wanting to host LRK.



Gurupriya Atreya

The two believe, for a Mumbai audience that is already spoilt for choice and knows what it wants, LRK is an attempt to present art in the comfort and warmth of a living room. "If that doesn't get you, well, Puneet bakes the best banana bread in the world," Sharma confesses.

On January 17, 6.30 pm to 7.30 pm

At A-1706, Hubtown Sunstone, Kalanagar, Bandra East.

Email lrkbandra@gmail.com (to RSVP)

Free

