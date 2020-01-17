Notes of an actor

A slate of cinematic outings in films like Wake Up Sid, Pataakha and Sui Dhaaga: Made in India behind him, Namit Das is set to explore his mastery in music composition with Mira Nair's A Suitable Boy. Son of noted ghazal singer Chandan Dass, Namit has inherited a love for music that will find an outlet for the first time, in the Ishaan Khatter starrer.

The actor, who also features in the series, has composed three tracks that will be used during pivotal moments of the series. Namit tells mid-day, "My association with Mira dates back to Monsoon Wedding, for which Vishal Bhardwaj had composed music. On a peripheral level, A Suitable Boy may seem like an acting project, but it's a musical. The interaction with the creators has been inspiring. [Mira and I] would discuss music often. Perhaps, that's why she thought I should try my hand at composing."

Even though Namit is uncertain about how much of his work will be retained in the final edit, the experience, he says, has been fascinating. "All the songs belong to the folk genre. Mira wanted them to be warm and simple, and true to the theme."

When he wasn't fulfilling his acting commitments, Namit would spend a fair share of his time in the last five years, making independent music with his band-mate Anurag Shanker. "Growing up, music would always be part of the activities we did, as a family. I am trained in classical singing. I love acting, but it is time-consuming to jump from one character to another. With this series, I'm exploring my dream."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates