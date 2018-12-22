Nothing tests players like Test cricket, says Rahul Dravid

cricket

The former Indian cricketer said that he always tells his players that playing Test cricket is the greatest form of satisfaction in the game

Rahul Dravid

Indian men's U-19 cricket team coach Rahul Dravid encourages his players to play Test cricket, as it is the most 'testing' form of cricket in his view. The former Indian cricketer said that he always tells his players that playing Test cricket is the greatest form of satisfaction in the game.

The 45-year-old, however, added that not all players are into Test cricket, as they prefer shorter formats like T20 and ODI formats of cricket. Dravid said that these are also the skillful forms of the game.

'I always tell them (Under-19 players) you will get the greatest satisfaction is playing in Test cricket. Test cricket is the hardest form of the game. Nothing tests you like Test cricket. Over a period of five days, you are tested physically, mentally, technically, emotionally. So that's the challenge. I tell U-19 kids that if you want to be challenged to your then test cricket is what you should try and play,' he said.

'If you don't play Test cricket, there are other forms of the game, as well. I love T20 and ODI crickets. They are very skillful forms of the game. People like Virat Kohli are great examples who have shown that you could succeed in all form of the game. It is not easy. Not many people have done but that should be your goal,' he added.

In February, Indian under-19 team lifted their record fourth World Cup title under the guidance of Dravid. Moreover, India remained unbeaten throughout the course of the prestigious tournament.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever