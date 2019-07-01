Nothing tougher than Pro Kabaddi League

other-sports

Depicting Kabaddi as a tough sport, the campaign highlights key aspects that players build over the course of the season which include strength, agility and absolute brute power.

Star Sports, India’s leading sports broadcaster has announced the launch of the national campaign for Season 7 of VIVO Pro Kabaddi League. Depicting Kabaddi as a tough sport, the campaign highlights key aspects that players build over the course of the season which include strength, agility and absolute brute power. The campaign is conceptualized and created by the in-house creative team at Star Sports and was launched during the most anticipated clash between India and England at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 on Sunday across TV and Digital mediums.

The first TVC in the series stars Telugu Titans ace defender Vishal Bharadwaj. The other films that follow, feature kabaddi heroes such as ‘The Showman’ Rahul Chaudhari and Siddharth ‘Bahubali’ Desai.

The campaign transitions from the thinking of a viewer who is not yet a fan and perceives Kabaddi as a simple neighbourhood sport and a game of tag. He is introduced to the sport by an ardent fan and is stunned by the insightful display of Kabaddi action by star players of VIVO Pro Kabaddi. The players depict agility, raw power and strategic thinking that makes Kabaddi one of the toughest sports and inspires fans all over the country.

Siddharth ‘Bahubali’ Desai, star raider of Telugu Titans who features in the campaign said, “The journey of being a kabaddi player is extremely tough; it involves intense practice to become highly skilled at the sport. I have battled it hard to get back to my fittest self after the injury I sustained last season. Being a contact sport and having to raid against 7 world class players is not an easy task and I have to keep thinking on my feet to score maximum points for my team. I don’t think there is any other sport that requires this kind of quick thinking and strength to make a difference in a matter of 30 seconds, this campaign throws light on this fact. We are glad to start the league with our home leg in Hyderabad and look forward to maximum support from our fans.”

‘The Showman’ Rahul Chaudhari, star of Tamil Thalaivas this season said, “I am looking forward to winning the title for the first time as we have a very balanced side. Playing under Ajay’s leadership will bring out the best in me and all of us. As far as the TVC is concerned, it brings out the truest meaning of the sport that Kabaddi is not just a contact sport but involves high amount of agility, bravery and strategic thinking. I’m excited to start our new season with my return to Hyderabad against Telugu Titans as it will be a big game, especially as I will be wearing the Tamil Thalaivas jersey.”

