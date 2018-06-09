Notice seeking share of athletes' earnings put on hold

His intervention came after athletes reacted sharply to the notification issued by Principal Secretary (sports and youth department), Ashok Khemka

Inundated with criticism from elite sportspersons, the Haryana government on Friday decided to put on hold a notification that required athletes employed by it to deposit one-third of their earnings from commercial and professional commitments to the state sports council.

"I have asked for the relevant file of the sports department to be shown to me and the notification dated April 30 to be put on hold till further orders," Chief Minister M L Khattar tweeted. "We are proud of the immense contribution by our sportsperson and I assure them of a just consideration of all issues affecting them," he added.

His intervention came after athletes reacted sharply to the notification issued by Principal Secretary (sports and youth department), Ashok Khemka. "One-third of the income earned by the sportsperson from professional sports or commercial endorsements will be deposited with the Haryana State Sports Council.

The money shall be used for the development of sports in the state," it stated. Khemka had hit the headlines during his stint as head of land registration department by alleging irregularities in land deals involving Robert Vadra a few years ago. Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Anil Vij had also defended the move, insisting it was not aimed at income generated from amateur sports.

