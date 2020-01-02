Notoriety may face challenge from older rivals

This picture has been used for representation purpose only

The Pesi Shroff-trained Notoriety, who went down to stable mate Sea The Dream two weeks ago, will be strongly fancied for the Mayor's Trophy, the feature event of Thursday's seven-race card. However, the four-year-old filly, the youngest animal in the fray, may face serious threat from older horses--especially Fleur De Lys & Lucky Luciano--who are capable of turning in dramatically improved performances over the 2,000m trip.

Fleur De Lys is the horse of interest for me as the five-year-old mare has been running forward races to get into the kind of condition and fitness which could come in handy for this type of contest.

First race at 2 pm.

Selections:

White Metal Plate (Class IV; 1600m)

Nicollini 1, Free Gold 2, Athulya 3.

Mayor's Trophy (Class III; 2000m)

Fleur De Lys 1, Notoriety 2, Lucky Luciano 3.

Spinoza Plate - Div I (For 5y&o, class V; 1200m)

Gloriana 1, Sandalphon 2, Shapath 3.

Democraticus Plate (For 5y&o, class III; 1200m)

Barrack 1, Dazzling Star 2, Tenerife 3.

Clinton Plate (For 5y&o, class IV; 1400m)

Agrami 1, Strong Storm 2, Classicus 3.

M D Mehta Trophy (For 3y, maidens; 1200m)

California 1, Isle Of Skye 2, Monarchos 3.

Spinoza Plate - Div II (For 5y&o, class V; 1200m)

Officer In Command 1, Cray Cray 2, Maestro 3.

Recommendations

Best bet: None

Upsets: Laburnum (5-5) & Lilibeth (7-10)

Today's pools

Super jackpot pool: 2,3,4,5,6,7

Jackpot pool: 3,4,5,6,7

Treble pool: 4,5,6

Tanala pool: All races.

