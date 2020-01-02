Search

Notoriety may face challenge from older rivals

Updated: Jan 02, 2020, 08:32 IST | Prakash Gosavi | Mumbai

Fleur De Lys is the horse of interest for me as the five-year-old mare has been running forward races to get into the kind of condition and fitness which could come in handy for this type of contest

This picture has been used for representation purpose only
This picture has been used for representation purpose only

The Pesi Shroff-trained Notoriety, who went down to stable mate Sea The Dream two weeks ago, will be strongly fancied for the Mayor's Trophy, the feature event of Thursday's seven-race card. However, the four-year-old filly, the youngest animal in the fray, may face serious threat from older horses--especially Fleur De Lys & Lucky Luciano--who are capable of turning in dramatically improved performances over the 2,000m trip.

Fleur De Lys is the horse of interest for me as the five-year-old mare has been running forward races to get into the kind of condition and fitness which could come in handy for this type of contest.

First race at 2 pm.

Selections:

White Metal Plate (Class IV; 1600m)
Nicollini 1, Free Gold 2, Athulya 3.

Mayor's Trophy (Class III; 2000m)
Fleur De Lys 1, Notoriety 2, Lucky Luciano 3.

Spinoza Plate - Div I (For 5y&o, class V; 1200m)
Gloriana 1, Sandalphon 2, Shapath 3.

Democraticus Plate (For 5y&o, class III; 1200m)
Barrack 1, Dazzling Star 2, Tenerife 3.

Clinton Plate (For 5y&o, class IV; 1400m)
Agrami 1, Strong Storm 2, Classicus 3.

M D Mehta Trophy (For 3y, maidens; 1200m)
California 1, Isle Of Skye 2, Monarchos 3.

Spinoza Plate - Div II (For 5y&o, class V; 1200m)
Officer In Command 1, Cray Cray 2, Maestro 3.

Recommendations

Best bet: None
Upsets: Laburnum (5-5) & Lilibeth (7-10)

Today's pools

Super jackpot pool: 2,3,4,5,6,7
Jackpot pool: 3,4,5,6,7
Treble pool: 4,5,6
Tanala pool: All races.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK