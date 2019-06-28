Notorious criminal carying bounty of Rs 15,000 injured in police encounter

crime

Deputy Superintendent of Police Dharmendra Chauhan said that both the injured persons were rushed to a local hospital

Representational Image

Ghaziabad: Delhi Police on Friday encountered a notorious criminal, carrying a cash reward of Rs 15,000 on his head. Reportedly the criminal was injured during the encounter with police officials.

The criminal identified as Amir, who has been booked in several cases of loot and murder, allegedly shot at local resident Moni. After the incident, police reached the spot and tried to nab the accused, who had opened fire at police officials. During the retaliatory firing on Thursday, the accused was also injured.

Following the incident, Deputy Superintendent of Police Dharmendra Chauhan said that both the injured persons were rushed to a local hospital.

Meanwhile, Amir's sisters Yasmeen and Chandni alleged that he was injured in a fake encounter.

Talking to media persons, the two sisters claimed that Moni was engaged in the illicit trade of drugs and liquor, and he had personal enmity with Amir. They asked for a thorough investigation into the matter.

In another case, a 23-year-old man identified as Mohit was shot at multiple times and critically injured by a group of men in Rohini in New Delhi on Saturday, police said. Mohit was attacked around 6:30 am when he along with his three friends were sitting in a car.

A senior police officer said that four men in a vehicle pulled up alongside Mohit's car and one of them got out and pointed a gun at the victim. Though the victim's friends managed to run away, Mohit, who was slow-footed, was chased by the armed man and his accomplices.

Mohit ran towards a colony in Sector -11 and was shot at multiple times. He suffered injuries and is admitted at a city hospital. His condition is said to be critical. The perpetrators, who have been identified, fired 15-14 rounds, he said.

The officer said police and the forensic team have inspected the spot and Mohit's friends are being questioned. It is suspected to be a case of personal enmity, police said.

(With inputs from PTI)

