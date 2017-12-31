Notorious criminal killed in encounter in Uttar Pradesh

A notorious criminal, carrying a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head, was killed in an encounter in Muzaffarnagar district



Representational Pic

A notorious criminal, carrying a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head, was killed in an encounter in Muzaffarnagar district. Shamim, along with his two associates, was intercepted on Jansath road by a police team last night, the official said. The miscreants then opened fire at police, said SSP Anant Dev, adding that Shamim was killed in retaliatory firing.

A constable too suffered a bullet injury and was rushed to a nearby hospital, Dev said. Shamim's accomplices managed to escape from the spot, he said. Around two dozen cases of loot and murder were registered against him at various police stations in Muzaffarnagar, Noida and Delhi, the official said.

