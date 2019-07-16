Notorious drug dealer Karan Khanna arrested by Delhi Crime Branch; drugs and car seized

crime

The Delhi Crime Branch team recovered 1.2 kg cannabis, California weed, 500 mg cannabis oil and one SUV used for the transportation of drugs were recovered from the drug dealer

Representational Picture

On Tuesday, the Delhi Police Crime Branch arrested notorious drug dealer Karan Khanna and recovered cannabis and other drugs from his possession. The Crime Branch team of Delhi recovered 1.2 kg cannabis, California weed, and 500 mg cannabis oil were recovered.

One SUV used for the transportation of drugs was also seized in the operation. Further details are awaited.

In a similar incident, the Delhi Police apprehended Ikrar Ahmed, a robber who is facing charges under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). The 36-year-old robber was caught by Delhi police near Tiz Hazari of the national capital. A pistol and 4 live cartridges have been recovered from him.

Ikrar was wanted in an MCOCA case of PS Jagatpuri, registered against the infamous 'Namastey Gang' and several other cases.

Ahmed (36), is a resident of New Mustfabad area of Delhi and was previously involved in over two dozen criminal cases of robbery, snatching, Arms Act and assault on police.

In another incident, a team of Mumbai crime branch's unit-1 arrested five people who were running a gang part of auto-rickshaw theft. The accused are all residents of Govandi. While three, identified as Farid Shaikh, 26, Asif Naik, 47, Irshad Khan, 25, are auto drivers by profession and steal parked auto-rickshaws, the fourth accused, Nishar Ahmed, 29, is a scrap dealer. He would be in contact with the thieves and purchase these autos. The fifth accused, Nayab Shaikh, 36, runs a garage in Govandi where he repairs autorickshaw. His task is to identify the buyers and then convince them to buy autorickshaws.

Vinayak Mer, the senior inspector of unit-1 and his team was working on this case and after a month-long investigation, they found out that the accused and their nexus.

With inputs from ANI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates