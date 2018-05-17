Novak Djokovic advances at Italian Open

Four-time champion Novak Djokovic of Serbia on Wednesday reached the third round of the Italian Open tennis tournament after defeating Georgia's Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-4, 6-2



Novak Djokovic

Four-time champion Novak Djokovic of Serbia on Wednesday reached the third round of the Italian Open tennis tournament after defeating Georgia's Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-4, 6-2. The former world No.1 needed 76 minutes to beat his Georgian rival, ranked world No.74, reports Efe news agency.

Djokovic, world No.18, is set to play the third round against Spaniard Albert Ramos Vinolas, world No.41. The Serbian, finalist in the last two editions in Rome, won the five previous matches against Ramos Vinolas.

