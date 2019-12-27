Novak Djokovic and his wife Jelena are grateful to Facebook, Instagram

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Serbian tennis ace Novak Djokovic and wife Jelena have stressed how social media—especially Facebook and Instagram—have helped raise funds for The Novak Djokovic Foundation, owned by the couple.

The body focuses on helping children in Serbia get access to childhood education. "The introduction of social media, especially Facebook and Instagram, has helped us reach global audiences. We've been using Facebook and Instagram as a fantastic tool to fundraise and also to raise the importance of investing in early childhood education," Jelena told Tennis World USA.

Meanwhile, Djokovic said on social media: "It's important for athletes to use a platform for good. Facebook and Instagram have allowed me also to promote the charity work that we do with our foundation."

