Novak Djokovic and wife Jelena's touching post for son on his birthday
Meanwhile, Jelena tweeted: "Welcome to Kissington! We only spread love, kisses and hugs around here. No wonder kids grow so fast in our town! Happy birthday my little boy #4yearsold."
Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic's son Stefan turned four recently and Djokovic and his wife Jelena took to social media to wish him.
Djokovic tweeted this throwback picture and wrote: "You have been a blessing to all since you arrived. I am so grateful to have you as my son, my brave falcon and knight You shine light & love on our souls. Thank you for teaching us how to be present, enjoy & smile, forgive & move on. Happy bday my dear son Love you."
