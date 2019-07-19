Search

Novak Djokovic: Fatherhood changed my life

Updated: Jul 19, 2019, 15:23 IST | A Correspondent

Djokovic expressed and revealed how fatherhood is changing his life

novak Djokovic with family

Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic recently revealed how fatherhood has had a positive influence on him and how life has changed since then.

"I was blessed to become a father. Personally, my life as a tennis player has changed since then," Djokovic was quoted as saying by Vice UK. "Not in a way of not having enough motivation or playing enough tournaments, but entering a new dimension of consciousness and being aware of myself as more than just a tennis player. Now, when I come home I have to leave the racket on the side and commit to family duties, which I enjoy very much. And I think that brings me that sense of calmness and great recovery as well."

Djokovic is married to Jelena. They have two children son Stefen, five, and daughter Tara, two.

