Novak Djokovic: Fatherhood changed my life

tennis

Djokovic expressed and revealed how fatherhood is changing his life

novak Djokovic with family

Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic recently revealed how fatherhood has had a positive influence on him and how life has changed since then.

"I was blessed to become a father. Personally, my life as a tennis player has changed since then," Djokovic was quoted as saying by Vice UK. "Not in a way of not having enough motivation or playing enough tournaments, but entering a new dimension of consciousness and being aware of myself as more than just a tennis player. Now, when I come home I have to leave the racket on the side and commit to family duties, which I enjoy very much. And I think that brings me that sense of calmness and great recovery as well."

Djokovic is married to Jelena. They have two children son Stefen, five, and daughter Tara, two.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates