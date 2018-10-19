Novak Djokovic: I wish no one experiences war

tennis

Novak Djokovic

Tennis star Novak Djokovic recalled his experiences with war in his native Serbia in the 1990's and wished no human being should suffer its horrors. "To put it in simple words, it's truly incredible and something I don't wish for any human being to experience, the power of war and the power of being just helpless out there,' Djokovic was quoted as saying by Tennis World USA.

"There is nothing that you can do, basically, if you have an air strike like we had for twoâÂÂandâÂÂaâÂÂhalf months. So we were just praying for that to be finished and for this agony to go away as quickly as possible, because many civilians were killed, many people lost their homes, lost many things that still even today they couldn't recover," the 14-time Grand Slam champion added.

