'Novak Djokovic is fine, but will be tested,' said his media team

One of Novak Djokovic's coaches and another member of Grigor Dimitrov's entourage have also reportedly tested positive for the Coronavirus, according to Croatia's N1 television channel. The results of any test that Djokovic may have taken are as yet unknown.

His brother, the tournament's director Djordje Djokovic, said the 17-time Grand Slam winner had taken the news of Dimitrov's result "very hard". Djokovic's media team, in a statement, said: "He is fine, he has no symptoms but nonetheless, he needs to do the test and then we will see what's going on." Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic was among the spectators at the beach resort and will also be tested.

Also playing in the exhibition tournament were World No. 3 Dominic Thiem, former US Open winner Marin Cilic, seventh-ranked Alexander Zverev and Filip Krajinovic. Both Zverev and Cilic later took to Twitter to say they their tests had returned negative for the virus. Dimitrov, Djokovic and Thiem, as well as the other players, were then seen partying at a packed Belgrade night spot. The Adria Tour had been organised to fill the gap in the virus-hit tennis calendar which has been on ice since mid-March and was played out to a daily crowd of 4,000 fans.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever