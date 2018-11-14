Novak Djokovic is focused on winning sixth ATP Finals title

tennis

Serbian World No. 1 Novak Djokovic, insists he was in the perfect place at the perfect time during 6-4, 6-3 win over USA's Isner

Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts after breaking serve against America's John Isner during the ATP Finals match in London on Tuesday. Pic/AFP

Novak Djokovic sent out a warning to his rivals at the ATP Finals on Monday, brushing aside big-serving John Isner 6-4, 6-3 to launch his bid for a record-equalling sixth ATP Finals title in style.

World No. 1 Djokovic, though, was playing a different game, appearing little troubled by the howitzers coming off the giant Isner's racquet — breaking his opponent three times and not conceding a single break point on his own serve.



American John Isner

In stark contrast to second seed Roger Federer, who produced an error-strewn performance in defeat to Kei Nishikori on Sunday, Djokovic hit just six unforced errors and won 86 percent of points on his serve, making a mockery of the apparent challenging nature of the playing surface.

"The match was great," said the Serbian, 31. "I had three breaks of serve of John which is sometimes mission impossible but I managed to be at the right place at the right time. I held serve well, I backed it up from the baseline, I played very solid and didn't give him many opportunities."



Juventus ace Cristiano Ronaldo (centre) with his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez (left) and son Cristiano Junior during the ATP Finals match between Novak Djokovic and John Isner on Tuesday. Pic/AP,PTI

Speaking about the court conditions, he said: "It takes a little bit of time really to get yourself adjusted to the surface... it takes a lot of rotation, takes a lot of spin. When you serve well, also it accelerates through the court."

With Cristiano Ronaldo watching on, the top seed broke Isner in the fifth game of the first set to establish a stranglehold and never looked like allowing the American eighth seed back into the contest, breaking twice more in the second set to win in 73 minutes.

The Serb is a red-hot favourite to draw level on six titles at the season finale with Federer, who faces an uphill task to reach the semi-finals after his loss in his first match. Djokovic replaced Rafael Nadal at the top of the rankings last week.

