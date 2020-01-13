Novak Djokovic: It's one of the nicest moments in my career

Novak Djokovic takes a selfie with the members of Team Serbia after their win over Spain in the ATP Cup final at Sydney yesterday. Pic/Getty Images

Sydney: An emotional Novak Djokovic overpowered long-time rival Rafael Nadal and led Serbia to victory in the inaugural ATP Cup on Sunday, capping a perfect build up to his Australian Open title defence. The World No. 2 blasted the top-ranked Spaniard off court 6-2, 7-6 after World No. 10 Roberto Bautista Agut caned Serbia's Dusan Lajovic 7-5, 6-1 in the other singles.

Nadal low on energy

A fresh Djokovic returned to Sydney's Ken Rosewall Arena for the deciding doubles, but Nadal opted not to, saying his energy levels were too low, with Feliciano Lopez partnering Pablo Carreno Busta. But they proved no match for Djokovic and Viktor Troicki, who bounced back from a break down in the first set to romp home 6-3, 6-4 and ensure Serbia was the last country standing from the 24 that began the season-opening event.

Rafael Nadal

"I'll remember this experience for the rest of my life. It's one of the nicest moments in my career," said Djokovic, who close to tears after winning the doubles. "I've been very fortunate to have an amazing career these last 15 years, but playing for the team, playing for my country with some of my best friends for a long time, you can't match that. It's too special."

The doubles drew the curtain on an event that proved a big hit with players and fans, dishing up competitive matches driven by the passion of athletes representing their home countries. Some US$15 million in prize money was at stake along with up to 750 singles and 250 doubles ATP rankings points, with new rules trialled including on-court coaching and team zones in the corners of the court.

Dominant Djoko

Djokovic, warming up for his bid to win an eighth Australian Open crown this month, went into his clash with Nadal leading their head-to-heads 28-26. But the statistics did not tell the full story. The Serb had won nine of their past 12 contests and been dominant over the years on hard courts—including a comfortable win against Nadal in the Australian Open final last year.

