Novak Djokovic, Jelena take up Andy Murray's '100-volley' challenge

As sportspersons have been forced to stay indoors due to the Coronavirus outbreak, tennis stars have been coming up with various exciting challenges to keep themselves engaged and provide entertainment to fans. Recently, former World No. 1 Andy Murray challenged his fellow players and fans to hit 100 volleys back and forth with a partner in the confines of their homes or backyards.

"A challenge to all tennis players and fans... The 100-volley challenge. There was no bickering during the filming of the video, although I think the last volley was aimed at my head... "I can't be the only one that wants to see Rog [Roger Federer] and Mirka hitting a few balls together...," Andy tweeted on Thursday.

Now, World No. 1 Novak Djokovic and his wife, Jelena, have answered the call. "Idemooo the 100-volley challenge was too easy for Jelena. haha bravoo. Thanks for the fun nomination Kim and Andy Murray! Keep the challenges coming!!!" Novak tweeted alongwith the video.

