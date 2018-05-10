Novak Djokovic suffers shocking defeat against Kyle Edmund at Madrid Open

British No. 1 Kyle Edmund stuns 12-time Grand Slam champ in third round



Novak Djokovic reacts after losing a point to Kyle Edmund during their Madrid Open third round match yesterday. Pic/Getty Images

Novak Djokovic crashed out of the Madrid Open yesterday as the 12-time Grand Slam champion lost in three sets to Britain's Kyle Edmund. Edmund had not taken a set off Djokovic in three previous meetings but the Serb is still feeling the effects of elbow surgery and his 23-year-old opponent took full advantage.

Djokovic stormed through the second set on the Manolo Santana court and, at his best, might never have looked back, but he spurned three break points early in the decider and Edmund pounced to win 6-3, 2-6, 6-3.



Kyle Edmund

This was only the third time Edmund had beaten a player ranked as high as world No. 12 and in terms of status, Djokovic is by far his biggest scalp yet. "Kyle was just better in the decisive moments and I was a bit unlucky. Definitely Kyle is playing the best tennis of his life," Djokovic said.

Edmund's barnstorming forehand wreaked havoc throughout and it was no surprise when the winners tally showed the Briton 30-11 ahead by the time Djokovic sent a final backhand long.

Djokovic, 30, meanwhile, is left reviewing another early exit ahead of the French Open later this month. He has shown glimpses of his best this week but those moments have still been few and far between.

"It's not the end of the world. Obviously, I've played this sport for so many years and had a bunch of success. I try to always remind myself and be grateful for that. At the same time, nobody is forcing me to play this sport. I do it because I like it. That's where I draw my strength," Djokovic said.Serving to stay in the opening set, Djokovic played a dreadful game and, with three set points, Edmund took the first when a driving return caught the line.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever