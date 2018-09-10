US Open: Novak Djokovic wins title, equals Pete Sampras' record

tennis

The 31-year-old Serbian survived an epic second set before he ran through the third set to clinch a 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-3 win over world number six Potro in the summit showdown of the men's singles event that lasted three hours and 15 minutes

Novak Djokovic

World number six Novak Djokovic produced a scintillating display of tennis as he lifted his third US Open title after sweeping aside Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina in straight sets in the finals of the tournament on Sunday.

The 31-year-old Serbian survived an epic second set before he ran through the third set to clinch a 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-3 win over world number six Potro in the summit showdown of the men's singles event that lasted three hours and 15 minutes.

"Support of my loved ones [was what got me here]. My kids and family and support team that has been through this all with me. When I had my surgery this year I could understand what Juan Martin went through. But you learn from adversity when you're down. I tried to take the best out of myself from those moments," Djokovic addressed the crowd after the match.

With the win, the 31-year-old won his second straight Grand Slam title and added 14th overall in his kitty. Swiss maestro Roger Federer has 20 titles while Spaniard Rafael Nadal has 17.

The third championship title at the Flushing Meadows also saw Djokovic join legend Pete Sampras at the third position on the career list for Grand Slam titles.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever