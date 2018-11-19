Novak Djokovic wants his chauffer Imran Bashir in England cricket team

tennis

The 14-time Grand Slam champion then tagged England Cricket team's twitter handle and coach Trevor Bayliss and tweeted

Novak Djokovic with Imran Bashir

Serbian tennis ace Novak Djokovic recently suggested a strong candidate for the England cricket team, his chauffeur. The World No. 1, who is currently playing in the ATP Finals at London, tweeted a picture of him with his chauffeur Imran Bashir and captioned it, "Imran Bashir [my chauffeur for the #ATPFinals] has been part of #TeamDjokovic for 10 years! He is also a famous batsman for his local #cricket team. He received this trophy for best batsman of the year and we need to get it out there!"

The 14-time Grand Slam champion then tagged England Cricket team's twitter handle and coach Trevor Bayliss and tweeted, "#TrevorBayliss @englandcricket, you should keep your eye on Imran. I think he is a strong candidate for your team."

After his tweets, Djoko got an invite from International Cricket Council to a net session during next year's World Cup in England. "We know you try to avoid nets as a tennis player, but if you feel like mixing up your Wimbledon preparation next year come down and have a net session at the @cricketworldcup," the world cricket body tweeted.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates