November inflation at 4.88 per cent, crosses RBI's median mark

Dec 12, 2017, 18:11 IST | IANS

According to the data from the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation, the consumer price index (CPI) inflation rose during the month to 4.88 per cent from 3.58 per cent

A sharp spurt in food and fuel prices pushed India's annual retail inflation in November over the RBI's median level of 4 per cent mark, official data showed on Tuesday.

Inflation increasesRepresentative Images

According to the data from the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation, the consumer price index (CPI) inflation rose during the month to 4.88 per cent from 3.58 per cent as reported for October.

Tags

food pricesfuel pricesIndiaretail inflationNovemberRBI4 per cent markInflationWPINational News
Go to top