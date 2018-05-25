Now, a two-storey flyover for Pune Metro II

The Pune Metro Corridor II - Vanaz to Ramwadi - will be 14.665 km long and have 16 stations



Pune Metro. File Pic

The Pune Metro will also ply on a two-storey flyover, as in Nagpur, and the PMC sanctioned Rs 35.25-crore for the same on Wednesday. The Pune Metro Corridor II - Vanaz to Ramwadi - will be 14.665 km long and have 16 stations.

Both Pimpri-Chinchwad to Swargate and Vanaz to Ramwadi corridors will be integrated at Shivaji Nagar court. The project started in December 2016 and is expected to be completed by 2021. It was decided on Wednesday to turn it into a two-storey flyover. Standing Committee chairman Yogesh Mulik said, "We scrutinised the proposal and after getting green signals from legal and technical experts, sanctioned and accepted the proposal."

Gautam Birhade, the chief project manager of Maha Metro, said, "The project will save time, energy and money." Maha Metro has to chop around 1,100 trees for the construction.

As per the guidelines, for chopping one tree, three saplings of the same kind of tree must be planted, and around Rs 1.10 crore given as deposit to the garden department of PMC. A MahaMetro statement said, "The MMRCL has promised that if one tree is removed, six more will be planted in the area. Around 777 trees will be transplanted."

