Now Aditya Chopra-led Yash Raj Films seeks account details of daily wagers from FWICE

As the suspension of shoots enters its third week, Yash Raj Films (YRF) — one of the leading production houses in Bollywood — has thrown its might behind the daily-wage workers. The Aditya Chopra-led studio seems to have taken a cue from Salman Khan as it reached out to the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) earlier this week and sought account details of the daily wagers, in its first step towards offering financial assistance.

Gangeshwar Srivastav, treasurer, FWICE, says, "On Tuesday, the team of YRF called asking for account details of the daily-wage workers. We have sent the account numbers of 15,000 workers to them. This is the first big production house that has come forward to show its support."

Over the past few days, Bollywood stars have joined the good fight by making sizeable contributions to the PM-CARES Fund and the state government's relief fund. In doing so, they have not forgotten the junior artistes, make-up artistes, technicians and others who play an integral role in giving shape to their films. "We are grateful to Salman Khan, and Rohit Shetty who promptly donated Rs 51 lakh for the cause. Many others are donating directly to the government," he adds. Yesterday, Ajay Devgn pledged to contribute Rs 1 lakh to FWICE for the cause.

