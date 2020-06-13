Now, Akshay Kumar sets up online health tracker for cops in Nashik

There is no turning back for Akshay Kumar! The actor has been a huge help not only to his fellow actors and industry friends but also for the pandemic warriors. Akshay Kumar has left no stone unturned to provide a helping hand to the government officials.

Vishwas Nangre Patil, the Nashik police commissioner, informed mid-day, "We are grateful to Mr Kumar for donating 500 smartwatches, which will be utilised by our frontline workers who are above 45 years of age. The data of their body temperature, heart rate and blood pressure will be collected on the COVID dashboard, which is centrally monitored by the police force. The health and wellness dashboards, which records BMI and footsteps will also be tracked constantly."

The Maharashtra Police department will be the first in the world to enable remote tracking and managing the health of its security personnels. They partnered with a German health tech startup to conduct a clinical study for the early detection of infections based on data collected by the devices.

After donating smartwatches to monitor the body temperature and heart rate of the Mumbai and Nashik police personnel, Akshay Kumar has now set up a centralised online healthcare tracker for the law-enforcers in Nashik. The initiative, which was inaugurated by the superstar on Thursday, aims at monitoring the health of the cops in a reliable manner. The smart bands will be linked to the centralised system.

On the professional front, Akshay Kumar will be next seen in Sooryavanshi, opposite Katrina Kaif. The film is directed by Rohit Shetty.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news