Now, Arvind Kejriwal apologises to Gadkari, Sibal

Both withdrew their defamation cases against the AAP leader on Monday



Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia with Punjab AAP MLAs during a meeting in New Delhi. Pic/PTI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has apologised to BJP leader and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Congress leader Kapil Sibal for making unverified allegations of corruption against them. Both withdrew their defamation cases against the AAP leader on Monday.

The development came days after Kejriwal regretted having accused Akali Dal leader Bikram Majithia of drug trade without evidence. In a March 16 letter to Gadkari, Kejriwal said he was feeling sorry for making "certain statements, without regard to its verifiability, which seem to have hurt you...I have nothing personal against you. I regret the same. Let us put the incident behind us and bring the court proceedings to a closure." He also suggested to the Union Shipping and Transport Minister that "we should put our energy to serve the people of this country in the spirit of mutual respect".

