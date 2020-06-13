Now, BMC dashboard to provide real-time data of crematoriums

After reports of bodies of COVID-19 patients queued up at crematoriums near major hospitals, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is going to start a computerised dashboard to get real-time data of details at crematoriums, and it will be linked to the helpline 1916.

There are around 237 crematoriums at 57 places across the city, but of these, only 11 have 18 electronic or PNG-based furnaces. While the crematoriums together have the capacity of disposing of 1,458 bodies in 24 hours, the load is on the Shivaji Park crematorium in Dadar and Chandanwadi in Girgaon, as they are near major hospitals which treat COVID-19 patients. Both the crematoriums have two furnaces, but one furnace is under repair in both places. The electronic furnace can dispose of around 8 bodies in 24 hours. For the past two weeks on an average 15 to 20 bodies are being brought to these crematoriums every day, out of which 70 per cent are of COVID-19 patients. While the BMC has instructed quick disposal of COVID-19 patients' bodies, the machines can't run round the clock and have to cool off some times.

"Now the BMC is going to start a dashboard which will be linked to the helpline 1916, and citizens will get real-time data of crematoriums. We are trying to start it by June end," said an officer from the BMC.

Cancer patients' COVID-19 treated

With the help of the Tata Memorial Hospital, BMC has treated 178 cancer patients of COVID-19 in its NSCI Corona Centre at Worli. Out of these, 126 have recovered from COVID-19 and were discharged. Out of 178, 92 patients are from Maharashtra while others are from other states such as West Bengal (26), Bihar (21), Uttar Pradesh (18), Jharkhand (10) etc.

"Not a single death is reported whereas worldwide the death ratio of cancer patients with COVID-19 is 50%. There wasn't even a single death reported in COVID-19 patients who are on dialysis," a BMC official said.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news