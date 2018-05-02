Now, browse the Internet, phone a friend while high up in the skies

Telecom Commission clears proposal for 'in-flight connectivity', which is expected to be implemented in the next three months



Illustration/ Ravi Jadhav

Air passengers will soon be able to make mobile phone calls and avail Internet services during flights in the Indian airspace, with the Telecom Commission on Tuesday clearing a proposal, which is expected to be implemented in the next three months. Besides, the apex decision-making body of the telecom ministry has approved use of such services on ships.

The facility is expected to be rolled out once the modalities of these niche licences and back-end agreements are worked out, Telecom Secretary Aruna Sundararajan told the media after the two-hour meeting of the Telecom Commission here.

At present, fliers are not allowed to use mobile phones and Internet when they are in the Indian airspace. Globally, many airlines are already offering wi-fi for passengers, but they currently have to switch off the facility when they enter the Indian airspace.

Availability of wi-fi is also expected to provide local airlines an additional source of revenue amid stiff competition in the fast growing Indian aviation market.

