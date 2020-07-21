Facing annual loss of 70 per cent, coaching classes seek government assistance

The Maharashtra Class Owners Association (MCOA) has demanded that the government pay attention to their issues, too, as the industry is collapsing. The MCOA has demanded that coaching classes be included in the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector and be given required benefits. Moreover, the class owners have also sought relaxation in payment of GST this year considering their losses.

MCOA members spoke about their plight through a press conference held remotely on Monday. The industry, which includes 98,000 coaching classes across the state, provides employment to over 15 lakh people. According to MCOA office bearers, many classes are struggling to survive amid the pandemic with many even forced to shut shop. According to the owners of coaching classes, it is high time that the government acknowledges their struggle, and lends an ear to their issues as they are catering to over 1.5 crore students.



Some coaching classes have also started teaching online. Pic/Getty Images

'Let us start classes'

"There is an average loss of over 70 per cent in this industry. Not only has it reduced, many students are not able to pay their fees as parents have financial crises. When the government was declaring the lockdown, the guidelines included coaching classes too along with schools and colleges, when they asked them to close down. But now when the government is looking at unlocking, we do not feature in any of the guidelines. If schools in green zones can reopen, why are coaching classes treated differently?" questioned Sachin Karnawat, president of MCOA, adding that survival has become a major struggle for coaching classes, which too have started online learning and digital notes sharing for students. Since March, coaching classes too are shut along with schools and colleges. Karnawat also spoke how the industry is seeking relaxation in 18 per cent GST demanded from them. "We have already provided different relaxations in fee payment and if we are not made to pay this huge GST share, we will be able to reduce fees even more," said Karnawat.

Also worried about syllabus

The MCOA has come together with many other associations in the industry in different areas of the state to strengthen their voice. Moreover, coaching classes have also raised issues on the state government's delay in declaring the syllabus for Stds X and XII even as the academic year has begun. "We have started teaching online and we are more or less on schedule with the syllabus. But the confusion is, whether whatever we have taught until now is useful. After once announcing that the state board is to reduce syllabus for this year considering unprecedented conditions; there is no further information on it. Moreover there is also confusion over final year examinations about which students are concerned and keep seeking guidance from us," said Prajesh Trotsky, secretary of the MCOA.

