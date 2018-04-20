Now, convicts can celebrate birthdays by being with their children

Following a successful pilot run on Father's Day, jail officials will now allow the 8,600-odd convicts in various prisons to spend quality time with their kids on their special day



The 8,600-odd convicts in prisons across the state have got their biggest birthday wish - a chance to spend time with their children. In a move aimed at reducing stress among inmates, in the past few months, the prison department has allowed convicts to celebrate their birthdays with their kids in the jail premises, with a birthday cake and all.



As per officials, there are no grand celebrations in jail, but convicts are now allowed to spend their birthday with their children, who can also bring a cake along with them. Only children up to the age of 16 will be allowed to visit their parents in jail; even spouses are not allowed entry, except on regular visiting days. Only if the child is four years old or younger will the spouse be allowed to accompany them inside the prison.

The convicts will get up to 90 minutes, or one-and-a-half hours, with their children. Prison authorities said that this will ensure they have some good memories to get them through bleak times. This privilege is limited to convicts, and undertrials will not benefit from the programme. BK Upadhyay, additional director general of prisons, said, "While undertrials come and go, convicts spend a long time here, ranging from 5 to 20 years or more. "They are under a lot of stress, so we decided to give them some time with their family."

Another jail official added, "Around 95 per cent of the convicts are first-time offenders who committed the crime in a fit of rage. Serving their sentence or just surviving in jail can be very difficult, and we started this initiative to restore their faith that they are wanted by society. Sometimes, inmates are unable to cope with the pressure, and they attempt suicide."

The official cited past examples of convicts giving up and committing suicide, such as a 22-year-old rape convict at the district Central Jail in Thane, who hanged himself in July 2017. The prisoner, Aashit Marnwar, hanged himself by a T-shirt tied to an iron rod. His body was found inside the toilet of barrack no. 7. On September 2016, a 27-year-old inmate, also arrested for rape, committed suicide at Thane jail.

He added, "Prison is not just meant to punish inmates, but also to correct and reform them. This is also why we give them professional training in skills such as carpentry, making bags and idols, among others."

90 mins

Time the convicts will get with their kids

16

Maximum age of children allowed entry

4

Age at which child can be accompanied by mother

8.6k

Approx no. of convicts across the state

