Now, even the Saudis believe Khashoggi killing was 'premeditated'

"Information from the Turkish authorities indicates that the act of the suspects in the Khashoggi case was premeditated," the public prosecutor said in a statement carried by the state-run Saudi Press Agency

Saudi Arabia initially claimed Khashoggi left freely after visiting the consulate. Pic/AFP

Saudi Arabia said on Thursday that the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul was "premeditated", based on information supplied by Turkey, state media reported.

"Information from the Turkish authorities indicates that the act of the suspects in the Khashoggi case was premeditated," the public prosecutor said in a statement carried by the state-run Saudi Press Agency. "The public prosecution continues its investigation with suspects... to complete the course of justice," the statement said. Saudi Arabia initially claimed Khashoggi left freely after visiting the consulate in Istanbul on October 2 to complete paperwork for his marriage to his Turkish fiancee.

Answer all questions: Turkey

Turkey on Thursday urged Saudi Arabia to answer questions that remain over Khashoggi's murder, such as who ordered his killing and what happened to the body. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said: "Who gave them the orders?, pointing out that Khashoggi's body had still not been found.

"Where is (the body)? You admit they did it, but why are they not saying (where)?" said Cavusoglu.

