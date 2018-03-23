Now, Florida school asks students to wear see-through backpacks

Students at the Florida high school where 17 people were shot dead last month are being asked to wear clear backpacks

Students at the Florida high school where 17 people were shot dead last month are being asked to wear clear backpacks. School officials have written to families of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High pupils outlining the plans as part of new security measures. They said any student without a clear rucksack would be given one at no cost. But, some pupils say it does nothing to tackle the issue of gun control.

As well as introducing the backpacks, there will also be airport-style metal detectors and school visitors will be funnelled through special gates. "We will be implementing a programme for clear backpacks after spring break," superintendent of Broward County Public Schools, Robert W Runcie said.

Since the shooting when Nikolas Cruz opened fire killing 17 people, students there have been leading calls for gun reform. Donald Trump had said he wants tougher laws with "really strong background checks".

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever