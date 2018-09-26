Now, food safety display boards a must for eateries

national

Requesting anonymity, a senior FSSAI official said, "It's the right of customers to know whether eateries are preparing and serving food hygienically. Hence, registered restaurants must put up food safety display boards at prominent places.

Restaurants across the state might lose their licences if they fail to put up food safety display boards on their premises by October 15. The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has made this compulsory for restaurants that have licences and also for those who wish to apply for fresh ones.

To ensure that restaurants follow the required standards of hygiene while serving food, the FSSAI has introduced the new rule under Section III of the Food Safety and Standards (Licensing and Registration of Food Businesses) Amendment Regulation 2018. Sources said non-compliance might lead to cancellation of licences.

Confirming the development, V K Pancham, joint director of FSSAI (Mumbai) said the boards would have the dos and don'ts related to food safety. "Rules include wearing gloves while serving food, wearing caps while cooking, not handling cash and cooking at the same time and not keeping buckets of sand inside the kitchen area," he said.

Speaking to mid-day, Vishwapal Shetty, general secretary, AHAR, said, "We have already put up a number of certificates and licences on the walls of restaurants. This additional A3 size board on food safety will take up a lot of space. The FSSAI has also mentioned a WhatsApp number in the format for customers to file complaints but sadly, it doesn't work."

