Now, get a health check while waiting for your train!

Remember those card tickets with weight count, an actor's photo and an astrology tip saying something like "you will meet someone special this week" at railway stations, that came out from those ticket machines with multiple colour bulbs flashing? Traditional old ticket weighing machines are now being replaced by Health ATMs, which not only tell your weight, but will check your blood pressure, body mass index and more. Now, you can also get your blood and lipid profile tests done at railway stations while you wait for your train.

After successful use in the outstation section at major termini like CSMT and Kurla, they will now be launched across 12 suburban stations. "The older ticket machines gave your weight for less than a rupee, and the new health ATMs gives one a basic health update for just R50. These will be manned by medical attendants and will help passengers monitor their health parametres quickly," a senior official said.

"Health ATM machines have already been installed at stations like Kalyan, Thane and Lokmanya Tilak and have been receiving a good response. Following this, proposals have been called for installation at 12 suburban stations at CSMT, Wadala Road, Chembur, Panvel, Dadar, Kurla, Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, Bhandup, Mulund, Dombivli and Badlapur," he added.



A traditional old ticket weighing machine next to a Health ATM

Explaining further, he said commuters can get up to 18 types of health check-ups done.



"A commuter who wishes to get a quick health check-up done can walk into any of these medical kiosks, which will be equipped with basic lab testing and emergency facilities, and staffed by a medical attendant. The services offered through these health ATMs will cover 16 parameters (non-invasive) like basic screening for Rs 50 with addition of haemoglobin count and blood sugar with 18 other parameters for Rs 100," he said.

Central Railway chief public relations officer Shivaji Sutar confirmed the development.

The first of the COVID-19 prevention equipment dispensing machine has opened at Dadar station. These Precaution Automatic Vending Machines dispense triple-ply masks, hand sanitisers and gloves at standardised rates. They will also be placed at stations like CSMT and LTT.

