Now get rewarded for countering narcotics in Punjab
The Chief Minister, Amarinder Singh at a recent review meeting, directed the police department to draft a comprehensive policy document on the drug menace
Chandigarh: Acting on directives of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, Punjab Police on Sunday announced a reward policy for government employees and informers under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act of 1985. The move is aimed at further strengthening the campaign against drugs, whose progress is now being monitored by the Chief Minister personally as head of the newly-constituted consultative group for the scheme, a government spokesperson said. That means now you will be rewarded not only for seizure of drugs but also for conducting successful investigations in prosecution relating to narcotics in Punjab.
The Chief Minister, Amarinder Singh at a recent review meeting, directed the police department to draft a comprehensive policy document on the drug menace.
A clear and concise policy will facilitate granting cash rewards in the NDPS Act cases in an equitable and transparent manner to all those engaged in eradication of drug abuse, Amarinder Singh had said. Under the policy, informers whose information leads to seizure of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances, controlled substances, besides forfeiture of illegally acquired property, would be suitably rewarded, said the spokesperson.
Both Central and the state government officials who make seizures or conduct successful investigations or ensure successful prosecution or achieve successful forfeiture of the illegally acquired property would also be considered for the reward, as per the new policy.
A three-member committee in each district and department, led by the head of the office, would examine the cases based on the prescribed guidelines and make recommendations for granting the reward.
The Additional Director General of Police of the anti-drug Special Task Force (STF) has been mandated to confirm rewards up to Rs 60,000, while for an amount above this, the Director-General would be authorised.
