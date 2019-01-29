Now, India eves eye series win against New Zealand

cricket

The Indian women's team put behind off-field controversies by making a superb start to the three-ODI rubber

Mithali Raj

A dominant India will look to seal the three-ODI series with another collective effort and consolidate their position in the ICC women's championship table when they face New Zealand in the second ODI here today.

The Indian women's team put behind off-field controversies by making a superb start to the three-ODI rubber - which is part of the ICC Women's Championship series - thrashing New Zealand by nine wickets in the opening match.

Ahead of the series, Indian women's cricket had found itself in the middle of a furore when ODI skipper Mithali Raj and then coach Ramesh Powar had a fallout during the semifinal of the T20 World Cup in West Indies. It eventually led to the exit of Powar and appointment of WV Raman as head coach.

